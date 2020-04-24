“Your Family Members Are Begging Others” – Actress Sharon Ooja Gives Advice On Social Media Giveaway

share on:

Actress, Sharon Ooja has given an epic advice on celebrities who are doing giveaways on social media. She told them indirectly that charity begins from home.

See what she said below;

Tags:Sharon Ooja
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.