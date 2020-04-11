‘You Shall Be Ten Times Greater Than Your Father’ – Yul Edochie Celebrates His Daughter

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has publicly celebrated his daughter who is 15 today, 10th of April. 38 year old Yul took to his Instagram page to pray for his daughter.

According to him, the 15 year old is his first child. In his words,

“Happy 15th Birthday to my 1st child, my daughter. Danielle Chidubem Yul-Edochie. May the Almighty God be with you always.

You shall be 10 times greater than your father. Amen!”

Recall that the actor who is the son of Veteran actor, Pete Edochie said he got married at 22, had his first child at 23. Presently, he has 4 children (3 boys and 1 girl).