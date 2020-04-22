“You Are Old Already, Settle Down And Stop Dressing Like A Pornstar” – Man Blasts Actress Oge Okoye

Stunning nollywood actress, Oge Okoye shared new pictures of herself on her Instagram page, and a social media troll has slammed her for dressing like a ‘porn star’

Oge shared the photos below, with a motivational message on Instagram, saying;

“Good people are like street lights along the roads…..They don’t make the distance short but they light up the path and make the walk EASY & SAFE…..Good morning glammies”

However, the pictures which made Oge Okoye look like a young school girl didn’t appeal to a troll who immediately reminded her that she’s old already.

He wrote:

“You don’t know that you are old already, Abeg go and get married and settle down, not dressing like a p*rn star”.

Oge Okoye responded saying: ”I understand the outrage grandpa… Lockdown will be over soon”.

See post below;