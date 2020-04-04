You Are Nothing But An Ant Feeling Like A Butterfly, Actress Uche Ogbodo Slams Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has joined German-based Nigerian blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus to lambaste Nollywood diva Tonto Dikeh.

Stella Dimoko blasted Tonto on Instagram saying Tonto belittled herself by going to Dubai to eat sh!t after the latter said in an interview that it is belittling for her to talk about the former because she is a thing of the past.

According to Stella, the much revered Nigerian actress and mother of one flew all the way from Nigeria to the UAE because of large monies she would get by eating poo.

She noted that it is rather belittling, not talking about her.

‘Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am up. You said you would belittle yourself if you talk about me in the interview question When you were asked about your problems with me?Honey you belittled yourself when you went to Dubai to chop sheet. Mscheeew .

Ant thinking it is a butterfly.

Please my people coronavirus is real. Wash your hands and stay home.’ She wrote.

Uche Ogbodo uninvited waded into Stella’s post and took sides with her to mock Tonto as she dropped laughing emojis to mock Tonto Dikeh.

Fans haven’t taken it likely on her.

See the screenshot below;