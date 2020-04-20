Yemi Alade Questions Lagos State Government About The 10billion Naira COVID-19 Relief Fund From FG

Singer Yemi Alade, has asked the Lagos state government to give account of how the N10 billion COVID19 relief fund received from the Federal government has been expended so far.

Recall that President Buhari on March 29th, announced a N10 billion relief fund for Lagos whIch is the epicenter of the Coronvirus pandemic.

Yemi via her Twitter handle, has asked the state government how the fund has been allocated. According to her, the daily feeding of residents of the state need to be looked into as this is the main reason many have refused to stay at home despite the lockdown.

She also tasked the state governor to use the BVN of residents of the state to credit their accounts with funds.

She wrote;

“We call on Commisioner of Finance to lagos state; Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo To explain to us how the 10billion Naira covid19 relief fund has been allocated. What are your plans to sustain the daily feeding needs nigerians?! This is the major reason people are not staying at home!

Honourable Prof Gbenga Omotoso, Special Adviser information&strategy, what strategies have been deployed to get weekly stipends to the bus drivers,area boys,hawkers that don’t have bank accounts,so they do not see the need to join the #1millionboys &prey on the poor and innocent

Honourable Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation) how can we get to the 49 % poverty ratio of our population in Nigeria? With the billions of naira in relief funds made available to Lagos state? Unfortunately, catering to 60yr old Nigerins will not suffice.

Commissioner @ProfAkinAbayomi,as a fellow Nigerian,I trust that the rapid increase of Covid19 cases saddens you.Apart from the 5billion given to @NCDCgov &the 2billion worth of food items for 200,000 60 yr old Nigerians .How do we stay healthy if the YOUTH are HUNGRY?

Commissioner Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning&Urban Development)how do we ensure that Nigeriam that live “handtomouth”&pay “rent” on a daily basis don’t get evicted from their homes by landlords?Hawkers, sex-workers, beggers,conductors what plans do you have to protect them?”.

https://twitter.com/yemialadee/status/1252136970505146368