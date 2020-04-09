Woman Drags Halima Abubakar For Stealing Her Baby Photo While Announcing The Birth Of Her Child

An American mother who just welcomed a baby few weeks ago, has called out Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo while announcing the birth of her child.

Recall that Halima Abubakar had shared a photo of a mother holding on to her child, as she disclosed that she welcomed baby on April 3, 2020.

However an American mother @the_arielb, who is the original owner of the photo first shared on Instagram on March 13, 2020, called out the actress for stealing the photos which went viral.

She also shared her private chat with Halima Abubakar. See screenshots below;

She also shared her private chat with Halima Abubakar. See screenshots below;