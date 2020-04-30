Wizkid Sends Love To Everyone Spending Lockdown Away From Family

Nigerian music star, Ayo Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid, sent his greetings to everyone as the world battles to curb the impact of the coronavirus.

Wizkid finally joined the number of celebrities that have done their bit to send love and encouragement to their fans as they socially distance themselves during this period.

His message particularly targeted those who the lockdown has kept away from their family and loved ones.

Covid-19 is hard as it stands but the idea that one could be on lockdown either in a country or a city with no close family member or friend makes it even harder.

The Father of three says he understands what people who are spending these times away from their families are going through and all that he can send them is love and light.

“Love to everyone spending these crazy times without family!…”

