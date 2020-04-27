‘Wicked people,’ Davido Says As He Calls Out Mercy Johnson-Okojie And Her Husband

Music star Davido does not have Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Odi Okojie in his good books.

Davido on Sunday, April 26, 2020 raised eyebrows by referring to Johnson and her husband Okojie as ‘wicked people’.

The comment came out of the blue from Davido who commented on an Instagram post of another celebrity congratulating the Okojies for the reported arrival of a new baby.

“Wicked pple …. congrats tho,” he wrote on the Instagram post

When a follower asked Davido the reason behind his post, he went to call out the couple; “nothing just evil set of pple that’s all,” he added.

Davido’s comment comes as a shock to everyone as there has been no public fall-out between him and the Okojies.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s husband, Okojie has come out to debunk the rumours of their baby arrival.