Why I Used Another Woman’s Baby Photo To Announce Arrival Of My Baby – Halima Abubakar

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar has opened up on why she decided to use another Woman’s baby photo to announce the arrival of her own baby.

Halima explained that his birth was premature and she really could not show her fans a ‘fragile child’, hence her reason of using another photo.

Sharing the photo of her baby’s hands, she wrote ;

He will be discharged tomorrow from icu. I didn’t post cos he was premature.God saved him.I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends.I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi.i Had to do this.Thank you. Besafe and stay safe.THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING.I JUST HAD TO POST THIS AND HAVE A GOOD DAY✊🏼mummy m❤️