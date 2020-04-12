Why I Kept My Pregnancy Off Social Media – Halima Abubakar Opens Up

Fans and colleagues of actress, Halima Abubakar, were stunned when she announced during the week that she had been delivered of a baby.

While the role interpreter got a lot of goodwill messages from her fans, friends and colleagues, many were surprised that she kept her pregnancy off social media.

In an encounter with Saturday Beats, Abubakar said, “I kept it away from social media because it’s not their business. The first time I made a post about expecting ‘a mini me’, I was pregnant at that time but I was actually talking about a dog. I had bought a dog then. They (bloggers) ran with it and said I was pregnant. I just kept quiet about it and said thank you to all the prayers. I don’t think it’s okay to shove everything down people’s throats on social media. I am a businesswoman, so for me, social media is to interact with my fans and clients. I advertise for a lot of companies and I am a brand ambassador to over 20 brands. I am always working and I think I overwork myself. Posting about my pregnancy would have been too much because I already advertise for brands and I didn’t want to choke anyone. People just say what they want to say. I am a homely person and I love how my life has changed. I had to train myself to this point and I have done a wonderful job.”

On the challenges she encountered when she was pregnant, the Kogi State-born actress said, “I just had a little bit of waist pain. I didn’t have any swollen face or hand. But I started using a bigger size. I am really happy about the experience. During pregnancy, I craved a lot of salmon and vegetable. I also drank a lot of ice cream. I didn’t vomit. God allowed me not to suffer.”

Sharing the excitement she feels as a new mother, Abubakar said, “I don’t know if it’s fulfilling yet because it’s a new experience. I am going with the flow and I’m very happy. When I look at the sweet boy staring at me, I know I have done something right. If there is anything I have done in my life that is right, this is the biggest one and I’m proud of myself. I am grateful to God, everyone, and my baby. I would never change anything about my decision.”