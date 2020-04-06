Why Adele Is Set To Pay Ex-Husband A Fortune To Finalise Divorce

Despite details of Adele’s $280 million divorce ruled to be kept secret, reports have revealed why she might be paying a fortune for the divorce to be completed.

Adele’s request to keep the details of her £140million divorce private after her split from charity entrepreneur, Simon Konecki has reportedly been granted by a court in Los Angeles.

The singer ended her marriage with her estranged husband of eight years in April 2019, and has since been romantically linked to rapper, Skepta.

One source said: “Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that.

“They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues.”

Adele has reportedly already given Simon, who lives in the UK, a house close to her $14 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

According to The Sun, Adele and her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki didn’t sign a pre-nup agreement and that’s expected to cost her dearly.