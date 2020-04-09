“While Buhari Is Inviting Chinese To Nigeria, Chinese Govt Is Throwing Nigerians Out Of Their Homes” – Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle on Thursday morning April 9, to react to the news of the arrival of 15 Chinese doctors to Nigeria to help in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19.

He wrote;

“Whilst Buhari is inviting the Chinese to Nigeria to “help fight Covid 19”, the Chinese Govt. is throwing Nigerians out of their homes, persecuting them, subjecting them to the most vile & despicable human rights abuses & mocking, insulting & humiliating them on a daily basis!”

Two days ago, a video of Nigerians allegedly being chased out of hotels in China was shared online.