“When Your Husband Beats Your House Help Too Much, He Is Sleeping With Her” – Actress Kehinde Olorunyomi Warns

Nollywood actress, Kehinde Olorunyomi took to Twitter and Instagram to advise wives to beware when their husbands begin to discipline the house girl excessively.

She tweeted: “When your husband beats your house help too much, be vigilant my sister, he is sleeping with her or the girl is proving difficult to sleep with.”

The actress added on Instagram: “When you employ a female help, the onus is on the woman of the house to correct and sometimes discipline the help. But when your husband is on this train and is in total charge, in fact he loves to be the one to cane the girl, be vigilant my sister! My 2 kobo. Have a beautiful weekend! Freedom is coming tomorrow!!!”