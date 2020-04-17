What Celine Dion Has To Say About Frontline Workers Risking Their Lives To Fight Coronavirus (Video)

Celine Dion, the world-famous Canadian singer has posted a heartfelt thanks to the “heroic” workers on the frontline in the coronavirus fight and urged her fans to respect stay-at-home orders.

The video shot in the superstar’s kitchen — two versions, in English and in French – had more than 2.5 million views across her social media feeds as of mid-morning Thursday.

“Let’s take care of each other and I know we will get through this together,” she told her fans in the English version of the clip.

“There are so many heroes out there around the world who are going to work every single day, risking their lives — and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us,” she said.

“These people have families and loved ones who they’re worried about, but they still go out to work to save us, to serve us.”

Dion went on to list “health care professionals, first responders, social workers and essential services providers” such as grocery store staff and delivery workers, saying: “We cannot thank all of you enough.”

“We salute your bravery and we pray for you. Thank you so very much for the heroic work that you are doing for our world. We are eternally grateful.”

Dion herself is self-isolating.

Watch the video below: