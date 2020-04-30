Watch Last Dance Video Of Dancer, Kodak Before Her Sad Death

Many people are still in shock following the sudden death of popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Kodak who died on Wednesday evening.
Kodak, a highly energetic and professional dancer was said to be hale and hearty before she lost her life while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.
It was gathered that she was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital within the Estate, where she was later confirmed dead.
A quick check on her social media page shows that she released a dance video just three days before her demise.
Even as at the time of filing this report, posts on her Instastories where it looks like she was preparing for a video shoot are still up on her page.
See the Instastories below;