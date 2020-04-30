Watch Last Dance Video Of Dancer, Kodak Before Her Sad Death

share on:

Many people are still in shock following the sudden death of popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Kodak who died on Wednesday evening.

Kodak, a highly energetic and professional dancer was said to be hale and hearty before she lost her life while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

It was gathered that she was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital within the Estate, where she was later confirmed dead.

A quick check on her social media page shows that she released a dance video just three days before her demise.

Even as at the time of filing this report, posts on her Instastories where it looks like she was preparing for a video shoot are still up on her page.

See the Instastories below;

View this post on Instagram

Watch last dance video of dancer, Kodak before she died

A post shared by GH Gossip (@ghgossipdotcom) on

Tags:Kodak
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.