Nigerian electro-fusion artiste, WurlD has released the official music video of his latest record entitled “Love Nobody.”

“Love Nobody” serves as WurlD‘s first official single for 2020, it comes after the release of “I Love Girls With Trobul,” a sizzling joint extended play which he did with heavyweight music producer, Sarz.

The video was directed by Parker Mcmillan and WurlD.

