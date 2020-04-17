VIDEO: Victoria Kimani X FKI 1st – Shutdown

East Africa‘s hardest working artist Kimani aka Victoria Kimani is set to release her 3rd Album titled “Afreaka”

“Afreaka” is a collaborative album with world-class production from platinum selling music producer and Artist, “1$t” of Liberian origin who has produced monster hits for a line up global stars like Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Migos, 21 Savage to mention a few.

To give fans a feel of what to expect from the “Afreaka” album, “Kimani” and “1$t” have released 3 banging songs and a video off the album.

The first song released off the album is “Afreaka”, named after the album and features Ferre Gola on a spicy highlife fusion. It is the lead single and is already gaining traction from Nairobi to DRC.

The second released song tilted “Shutdown” is an easy favourite with a very infectious groove to it. It is an absolute crossover vibe which will easily find its way into playlists globally.

Shutdown is accompanied by stellar visuals, shot on location in Los Angeles.

“Anywhere” is the third released off the “Afreaka” album which sees Kimani depart from the normal Afro-Pop vibes we are used to as she creates a unique twist by serving more sultry highlife samples tied into R&B – Trap Fusion.

The “Afreaka” album is set for release on the 24th of April, 2020.