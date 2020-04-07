VIDEO: Tim Godfrey – Miracles Everywhere

Tim Godfrey delivers a powerful message in his latest single tagged “Miracles Everywhere.”

Nigerian gospel artiste, Tim Godfrey released a brand new single titled “Miracles Everywhere,” complimented with a befitting visual.

In his own words;

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic all over the world one thing is certain; if God be for us, who can be against us. So I declare miracles everywhere, miracles in your hands, in your homes, on the streets, miracles on the mountain top, miracles in the valley, miracles in the cities, miracles all over the world.

“Miracles Everywhere” was produced by the talented SMJ.

