P-Classic Records hotshot, Singah dishes out the visuals to his latest single “Mon Amour“. “Mon Amour” is one of the fan favorites off his self-titled EP which came out in the last quarter of 2019.

For those who follow Singah, he scored a hit with “Teyamo” last year, and has really made a name for himself particularly in East Africa. With Mon Amour, Singah just might have the song that finally cracks the Lagos market. If it doesn’t happen now, it’s bound to at some point. Yes, he’s that good.