Happy birthday Simisola, best regards from us @ NotJustOk!

Studio Brat head honcho, Simi has finally dished out the official music video of her latest record titled “Duduke.”

“Duduke” is Simi‘s first official single for 2o2o, it comes shortly after she blessed Ladipoe‘s new record, “Know You” with her sultry vocals.

The record was produced by Oscar and the video was directed by highly rated video director, Adasa Cookey.

