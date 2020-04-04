VIDEO: Rexxie – Marlian Riddim

Rexxie is unarguably one of the hottest Nigerian music producers in 2019 and he is currently displaying no sign of slowing down. He has finally served us the official music video of his latest output titled “Marlian Riddim.”

“Marlian Riddim” is one of the tracks housed under his forthcoming project, the “Afro Street” EP which will be out in the coming days.

The instrumental was made by Rexxie himself and the video was directed by Walinteen Pro Expression.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.