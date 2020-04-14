VIDEO: Rahman Jago X Zlatan X Jamo Pyper – Of Lala

Social media sensation, Rahman Jago joins forces with Zanku Records head honcho, Zlatan alongside Jamo Pyper to serve new single dubbed “Of Lala.”

The record comes with a crispy visual, directed by Visonary Pictures. It is Rahman Jago‘s second output for the year, it comes after the release of his previous record tagged “Mo4o” featuring Barry Jhay and Bad Boy Timz.

Production credit goes to Zanku Records in-house music producer, Mansa Jabulani.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD: Rahman Jago X Zlatan X Jamo Pyper – Of Lala (5.8 MiB, 27 hits)