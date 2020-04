Highly gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has released the official music video of his infectious bashment titled “Gunshot.”

“Gunshot” is Peruzzi‘s debut official single for 2020 and the new decade, it comes after the successful release of his acclaimed album dubbed “Huncho Vibez.”

The record was produced by the talented Vsix, mixed and mastered by Swaps. The video was shot and directed by the usual suspect, Dammy Twitch.

