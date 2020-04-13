VIDEO: Oxlade – Away

360HawtMusicNewsVideos/April 13, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5309 views VIDEO: Oxlade – Awayshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelThe Street New cool-kid ‘Oxlade‘ introduces himself back with the official video for “Away”, the lead single from his debut project. The classical visuals was Directed by TG Omori. Tags:AwayOxlade previous articleVIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360Downloads/March 28, 2020 /No Comment 360Downloads: Oxlade – Oxygeneshare 360Hawt/March 20, 2020 /No Comment MUSIC: Oxlade – AwayMUSIC: A-Q ft. Oxlade – You Must Feel AmVIDEO: Melvitto – Wait For You ft. Oxlade360Hawt: Oxlade – BreatheVIDEO: Oxlade X Reekado Banks – Craze Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.