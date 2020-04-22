Video Of Police Officer Praying Before Arresting A Pastor For Defying Lockdown Order

share on:

A South African Police officer was caught on camera praying for a pastor who violated lockdown orders before arresting him.

The viral video shows the police officer praying before arresting a pastor holding a church gathering when mass gatherings have been prohibited during the lockdown in South Africa.

The lockdown declared by the President Cyril Ramaphosa commenced midnight on Thursday 26 March, 2020 to minimise the spread of the virus which has become a pandemic.

Watch the video below;

Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.