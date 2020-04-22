Video Of Police Officer Praying Before Arresting A Pastor For Defying Lockdown Order

A South African Police officer was caught on camera praying for a pastor who violated lockdown orders before arresting him.

The viral video shows the police officer praying before arresting a pastor holding a church gathering when mass gatherings have been prohibited during the lockdown in South Africa.

The lockdown declared by the President Cyril Ramaphosa commenced midnight on Thursday 26 March, 2020 to minimise the spread of the virus which has become a pandemic.

Watch the video below;

South African police officer prays before arresting a Pastor for defying the coronavirus lockdown rules. pic.twitter.com/zVQySZBCYQ — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 19, 2020