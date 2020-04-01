VIDEO: Mugeez – Chihuahua

R2Bees Entertainment & Extrial Music present “Chihuahua” by Mugeez, one-half of Ghanaian superstar duo R2Bees.

Mugeez releases the official video to his recently dropped single titled “Chihuahua”.

The visuals were directed by David Duncan.

Tags:ChihuahuaMugeez
Ghostavo 360

