VIDEO: Mugeez – Chihuahua

R2Bees Entertainment & Extrial Music present "Chihuahua" by Mugeez, one-half of Ghanaian superstar duo R2Bees. Mugeez releases the official video to his recently dropped single titled "Chihuahua". The visuals were directed by David Duncan.