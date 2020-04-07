VIDEO: Mr Leo x Kameni x Gomez – Lover (Prod. Akwando)

Africam Records headed by Wilhem Muhr a German aims at having collaboration with top artists in Cameroon. For the past two years (2018-2019) the Limbe based label has been instrumental in the success of projects such as; Cocowols Fashion Festival, Fredash International Fashion Avenue, KamerLink Magazine and more.

It made its first step into the music industry with a major collaboration with Magasco on a hit song titled “Killer With”. Followed by another hit with the beautiful singer Mel B Akwen titled “ Affaire D’amour”.

Since then, it has become one of the lead recording labels in Cameroon as it keeps producing the best of hit nationwide.

They hereby outdoor a brand new hit single titled “Lover” as the CEO of Africam Records picks Alpha Better Records signed artist who also runs as the CEO of Lion Production — Mr. Leo.

Not to be left out, Lion Production signed talented artists Kameni and Gomez get to put their verses on the song.

