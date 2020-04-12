VIDEO: Mercy Chinwo – Akamdinelu

Super talented Gospel act and woman of God – Mercy Chinwo serves up visuals to one of her 2019 singles “Akamdinelu”, which means “My hands are raised”, a worship song that ticks all the right boxes.

I really love Mercy Chinwo‘s consistency and the work she has been putting in has been superb from day zero!

Akamdinelu by Mercy Chinwo is that song that really puts you in worship mood as we continue to praise God, even at a time like this.

Lift up your hands and worship God today as we continue to look up to Him alone. Akamdinelu, Baba God!

Video directed by Avalon Okpe for Tokindrumz Pictures.