4 Nothin’ is one of the top picks off Melvitto & Gabzy‘s “Summers” EP. Now, we finally get to watch a video for it.

British-Nigerian singer, Gabzy has been on the lips and ears of new school Naija music listeners in recent months. His signature link-up with producer Melvitto has always borne fruit with their most recent joint-EP “Summers” doing mad numbers on streaming platforms.

It’s only a matter of time before Gabzy becomes a household name.