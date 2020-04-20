VIDEO: Jaiyeboi – London Town

Kolawole Collins Isenewo(24 September 1995) who is better known as Jaiyeboi ranks is a Nigerian born artist and Songwriter with a musical genre and Apropos. Jaiyeboi ranks was born and raised in Falomo Ikoyi Lagos;He was signed by Juice Swag Vibe Entertainment in 2019.

London Town is his first audio and video single from his Debut EP titled “Vibe machine”.

Video directed by Legendary Mixer.

Audio mixing and mastering and co-written by @apluzmix.

