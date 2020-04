Following the release of “Enter My Eyes” last month, Idahams returns with the visuals to the melodious love-themed tune. The Neo-Afro-pop singer continues to impress with the release of this colourful video shot in a tropical setting by ace video director Adasa Cookey.

The video finds Idahams sharing romantic moments with his lover, demonstrating how powerful and blinding love is, so much so that it can’t be broken easily. Consume and share your thoughts. AUDIO DOWNLOAD