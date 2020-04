Nigerian rapper, Falz has finally dished out the official music video of his latest offering dubbed “Bop Daddy”, featuring British-Nigerian rapper, Ms Banks.

“Bop Daddy” serves as Falz‘ first official single for 2020, it comes after the successful release of his previous record dubbed “Girls” featuring Nigerian dancehall prodigy, Patoranking.

The record was produced by Chillz and colorful visual was shot, directed by Vissionaire Pictures Film.

