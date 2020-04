3Guard Records producer DJ Coublon joins forces with highly-rated guitarist Fiokee and talented singer Klem on a new record tagged “Holla Me“.

It’s a lovely reggae piece matched by a colorful video, giving it proper tropical beach vibes.

I have one question though… where has Klem been? We haven’t heard from him since “Shokoto“. Hopefully, this is a sign of more to come from him.

Directed by David Anga.

DOWNLOAD FANLINK