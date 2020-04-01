VIDEO: Brymo – Strippers + White Lines

Brmo unveils a new effort as he dishes out the visuals for the single “Strippers + White Lines”. The song is the lead single off Brymo’s seventh studio album – “Yellow”.

The captivating visuals feature a truth-speaking moment from Brymo.

Tags:brymostrippersWhite Lines
Ghostavo 360

