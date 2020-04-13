VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi

Bella Shmurda unveils the official visuals for the single “Sho Mo Mi”.

The song is off his latest project, the “High Tension” extended play which houses 7 amazing tracks.

The video was shot and directed by Naya Effectz.

Ghostavo 360

