VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi

360HawtMusicNewsSinglesVideos/April 13, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5342 views VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mishare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelBella Shmurda unveils the official visuals for the single “Sho Mo Mi”. The song is off his latest project, the “High Tension” extended play which houses 7 amazing tracks. The video was shot and directed by Naya Effectz. Tags:Bella ShmurdaSho Mo Mi previous article360Hawt: Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vicinext articleVIDEO: Oxlade – Away Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.