VIDEO: Alleluyah Boyz – God Abeg ft. Umu Obiligbo & Oga Network

Alleluyah Boyz has released a brand new single and video titled “God Abeg” featuring highlife hit-makers, Umu Obiligbo alongside talented singer, Oga Network.

“God Abeg” is an eye opener, it talks about how one needs a good connection with prominent and important persons to make it in life. It also talks about the treatment one without money gets from friends, family and his immediate environment.

Furthermore, the record was produced by talented music producer, Solshyne and the video was directed the highly creative Mex.

DOWNLOAD: Alleluyah Boyz – God Abeg ft. Umu Obiligbo & Oga Network (3.9 MiB, 12 hits)