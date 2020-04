UK-Ivorian superstar, Afro B dishes out the official music video of his buzzing record titled “Condo” featuring American veteran singer, T Pain.

“Condo” is the 3rd track under his latest project, the 16-track “Afrowave 3” album which was released back in October last year.

The infectious record was produced by Team Salut alongside Banx and Ranx. The video was directed by Edgar Esteves.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.