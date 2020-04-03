UCH Medical Director, Prof. Otegbayo Shows Off His Dancing Skill After Defeating Coronavirus (Video)

Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, was filmed dancing after he tested negative for COVID-19.

He had initially tested positive for the virus and spent a few days in isolation receiving treatment.

According to Professor Otegbayo, he possibly got the disease after participating in a hospital board meeting with someone who tested positive to the virus, after showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Fortunately, a new test result carried out after days of isolation and treatment, has come out negative.

The Head of Public Relations Unit of UCH Ibadan, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, said Prof Otegbola’s last blood sample test came back negative. Akinrinlola said the test result arrived at about 3:45 pm on Thursday April 2, to gladden the heart of family, friends and workers of the institution.

After receiving the all-clear, Prof Otegbola was seen celebrating with his family by doing the victory dance.

Watch the video below.