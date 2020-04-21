“Twitter Is The Hub For Nigerians With Displaced Aggression” – Beverly Naya

British-born Nigerian actress, Beverly Ifunaya Bassey better known as Beverly Naya, has stated that Twitter is a hub for Nigerians with displaced aggression.

Taking to the social media platform, Beverly Naya wrote that most users of the social media platform are just waiting for people to post so they can insult them.

According to her, the insults make them feel better about their own problems.

She wrote;

“Twitter is the hub for Nigerians with displaced aggression. Every time you tweet, even if it’s “hi”, you stand the risk of being insulted for sharing your perspective/opinions. Most times, the insults make them feel better about their own problems, don’t take it personal. Lol”

See tweet below;

