Toyin Lawani Celebrates Daughter As She Clocks 15 (Photo)

Celebrity fashionista, Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter as she clocks 15 today.

A mother’s love is all a child could ever wish for and you can tell that with the way Toyin Lawani gushes over her children she loves them wholeheartedly.

Toyin Lawani has now taken to her IG page to share an adorable picture of her daughter who clocked 15 today and captioned it with a cute message.

Sharing the cute picture, she wrote:

Birthday girl @therealtiannah mamas Super Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

See the photo below;