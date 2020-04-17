“Toughest Day Of My Life” – Mercy Aigbe Shares Photo Of Herself Mourning Her Sister

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has shared a picture of herself wearing a black outfit to mourn the death of her beloved sister.

According to Mercy Aigbe, her sister’s death is the saddest thing that has ever happened to her and the day she was buried is the toughest day of her life.

The mother of two added that past one week has been the darkest of my life!!!! ‘I thot I was having a bad dream’ she said . She used the opportunity to thank and prayed for everyone that checked up on her during her trying times.

She wrote;