Toolz reacts to girls twerking on MC Galaxy and Slimcase’s Instalive videos

Media personality Toolz has also reacted to MC Galaxy and Slimcase’s Instalive videos which according to some social media users, had some soft porn moments.

Toolz affirmed that actions have consequences as she recalled how she lost a job interview because of a YouTube video in which she was seen “swearing and saying stupid things”.

She tweeted;

“Ladies pls be careful with this twerking on IG live thing. You never know who is recording and holding on to the footage. Protect yourself.

Just imagine, we’re a decade in the future, great opportunities are coming to you, and someone pulls out footage of you twerking on IG live pouring milk on yourself. Its sad cos historically, women tend to lose out more in these situations.

I went for an interview once, and I brought my A game…till they made reference to a YouTube video of me. No twerking, just me swearing a lot & saying some stupid things. I didn’t even know it was on YouTube, I was so embarrassed…and no I didn’t get it.

Anyways ultimately an adult, you can legally do whatever you want to do. Hell you can have a full gynae exam on IG live if they don’t shut you down. Just be prepared for the consequences.”