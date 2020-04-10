Tonto Dikeh Narrates How She Was Almost Stabbed By A Man During Her Giveaway

Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to narrate how she was almost stabbed by a man during the giveaway her foundation organised to give people on the streets food.

According to Tonto Dikeh, they were rough handled and during the process, a man who claimed he was deprived of food brought out a sharp object to stab her.

She added that some of her team members were also attacked and beaten, terming the level of hunger in Nigeria to be a dangerous one.

The mother of one however called on president Muhammadu Buhari to tell him Nigerians are hungry and the relief funds he provided is obviously not going round.

Read all she said below;