Toke Makinwa has never been one to shy away from responding to trolls who have a lot to say about her lifestyle.

Yesterday, the OAP had a Q&A with her Instagram, during which she spoke about her career, her wealth, and other related topics. And while many fans had important questions to ask, a troll asked if she made her first one million naira from prostitution.

And she replied: “I wish it did,” before adding that if it was that easy, everyone would have become a millionaire.

Watch her below: