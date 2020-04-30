Toke Makinwa Opens Up On Why She Can’t Have S*x On A Plane

Multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa has opened up on why she wouldn’t dare engage in sexual intercourse while travelling on air.

According to the author and entrepreneur, its bad enough that her life is at the pilot’s mercy, and as such, she’ll have to wait for the plane to land before she decides to have sex, because she can’t sin that close to God.

She wrote;

“Ain’t having no sex on a plane, it’s bad enough that my life is in the pilots hands, I can’t sin that close to God, if anything happen, what will I say?? Nooooooo, let’s hit the ground first”.

See tweet below;

Ain’t having no sex on a plane, it’s bad enough that my life is in the pilots hands, I can’t sin that close to God, if anything happen, what will I say?? Nooooooo, let’s hit the ground first 😂😂😂 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) April 29, 2020