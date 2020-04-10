Toke Makinwa Lands In Trouble With Nigerians After Making This Comment On Twitter

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has been dragged on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter at her attempt to dish out a warning to internet trolls.

The socialite called out those who are quick to drag celebrities over their choices.

Toke pointed out that people who are quick to drag her don’t matter in the scheme of things.

She tweeted, “Funny how you keypad warriors actually think you count in the scheme of things Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy nahhh mehnnnn before you congratulate yourself make sure your next meal is guaranteed if not you in the wrong profession son, get busy with ya life.”

However, Nigeria Twitter, welcomed her with a series of backlash as they dragged her for her choices and her lifestyle.

