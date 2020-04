Music executive, Jude Okoye, is of the opinion that there might never be a show or concert until the vaccine for the novel COVID19 has been found.

Jude who is the older brother of Peter and Paul Okoye of the now defunct music duo, PSquare, stated this on his Twitter handle on Friday April 17.

”They way things are, there may never be any show/concert till there’s vaccine for covid19.

“As an artiste, if your income is based mostly on shows, brace yourself for the long hols.” he wrote