‘There Is No Remedy For Body Odour’ – Ubi Franklin Shades Tacha

Ubi Franklin has dropped a shade for Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Tacha following her response to his comment about her.

Recall that Tacha slammed the music executive after he disclosed that she was one person he never wanted to see on the reality show in 2019 during an Instalive interview with winner of the 2019 edition of BBNaija, Mercy Eke.

She told Ubi Franklin to focus on his kids and those he is owing, and get her name off his mouth.

Following the backlash Tacha’s clapback video triggered, Ubi Franklin has now dropped a shade for her and it centered on her alleged “body odour”, which made headlines while she was still a housemate of the reality show.

He wrote in a now deleted post;