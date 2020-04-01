‘There Is No Light’ – Actress, Ada Ameh Laments Bitterly While Obeying Sit-At-Home Order (Video)

Popular Nollywood star actress, Ada Ameh, has released a video online to complain bitterly about the power situation in Nigeria.

In the video, she expressed her sadness and frustration over the lack of power supply in the country even as Nigerians observe the stay at home order.

The video which lasted for nearly 5 minutes showed the actress speaking on how frustrating it has been in many Nigerian homes due to the lack of power supply. She pointed out that most Nigerians have gone ahead to stuck up there homes since the stay at home order was given but lack the power to preserve them.

She pointed out that using generator in this period is quite challenging because those who are also meant to repair the generator when they get faulty have also been mandated to stay at home which leaves many Nigerians in an unfavoruable condition.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-ZRFmkhL9L/