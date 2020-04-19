‘The Youth Will Sell Their Souls For Money’ – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share his thoughts about why the older generation continue to stay in power in Nigeria.

The actor shared his thoughts on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter. In the tweet, he stated that despite what people believe the old generation would like to hand over power to the youth.

Edochie noted that even though they would like to hand over to the youth, they are not ready. He said the old generation always sees the youth insulting each other on social media.

In the tweet, he said the youth cannot stand together and fight for anything. He claimed that the youth can sell their souls for money.

Contrary to what you think, the old guys in power are constantly looking for youths to hand over to.

But what they see is youths insulting each other on social media, who can’t stand together & fight for anything, youths who’ll sell their souls for money.

They hardly see Leaders. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) April 19, 2020